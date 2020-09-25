Can AI & Algorithms Be Racist, Sexist? 10 Bolly Memes Explain

Can an algorithm be racist? Can AI be sexist? Can machine learning breed inequality?

The short answer is yes.

As computing technology advances, humans are increasingly handing over decision-making to algorithms on various aspects of our life. From identifying suspects, accessing insurance and bank loans, finding our way around a city, to what we should watch, eat or buy.

In this scenario the question to ask is – are these decisions made by algorithms fair and free of human biases?

The short answer is no.

The human mind has numerous cognitive biases that lead to racial, gender, ethnic, and class prejudices. Big tech companies have framed this as a human shortcoming that can be overcome by handing decision-making to computers. In this context, algorithms are seen as objective facts.

However, Cathy O’Neil, mathematician and data scientist, is among the growing band of technologists and researchers who vehemently disagree with this assumption. O’Neil, in the Netflix docudrama The Social Dilemma defines algorithms as “opinions embedded in code.”

Why though?