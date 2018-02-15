‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ Nirav Modi, At the Centre of the PNB Fraud

(This story was first published on 15 February 2018 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives in the wake of Netflix’s new documentary ‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’. The documentary covers the lives of four Indian billionaires – Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju.)

Nirav Modi is at the centre of an alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud at the state-run Punjab National Bank. He runs a network of retail stores and 26 subsidiaries across at least 10 countries, designing and making jewellery for the rich and famous.



Modi had offered to repay at least Rs 6,000 crore by selling assets, bank officials who didn’t want to be identified told BloombergQuint. Here’s a snapshot of the jeweller’s empire:

Modi is the promoter, managing director and chief executive officer of Firestar International Public Ltd, the parent of Firestar Diamond International Public Ltd. Modi converted the holding company, incorporated on 1 April 2004, into a public limited entity in December last year to raise capital for expanding his business.

(This article was originally published on BloombergQuint)