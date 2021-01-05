Mahindra Thar 2020: 6,500 Bookings in Dec,10-Month Waiting Period

The car manufactured has suspended the Thar Standard and AX variants. Currently, only the AX option and LX variants of the car are available. The most booked variant of the car is the hardtop petrol, for both the manual and automatic transmissions.

The production capacity of the Thar has been increased by 50 percent from what was planned earlier for the year, reported Network 18, quoting Dr Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra.