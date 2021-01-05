Mahindra Thar 2020: 6,500 Bookings in Dec,10-Month Waiting Period
The most booked variant of the car is the hardtop petrol, for both the manual and automatic transmissions.
The all new 2020 Mahindra Thar has secured its place as the most popular vehicle in India with over 6,500 bookings in December 2020 alone. The second-generation Mahindra off-roader has already racked up more than 20,000 bookings since its launch in October 2020.
According to the company, some Mahindra Thar 2020 variants have a waiting period of upto 10 months.
The car manufactured has suspended the Thar Standard and AX variants. Currently, only the AX option and LX variants of the car are available. The most booked variant of the car is the hardtop petrol, for both the manual and automatic transmissions.
The production capacity of the Thar has been increased by 50 percent from what was planned earlier for the year, reported Network 18, quoting Dr Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra.
A big leap from its predecessors, the Mahindra Thar 2020 hosts several design changes while retaining the class boxy off-roader look. It comes with two engine options, the "2.0L mStallion TGDi" petrol engine, and "the 2.2L mHawk" diesel engine.
Both engines host a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox and also have a standard 4x4 system. The car also hosts a manual-shift transfer with low ratio across all powertrain options.
The automatic gearbox option is only available in the top end LX variant while the AX variants gets the standard manual. However, the AX will have features like dual front airbags, a roll cage, and mechanical locking differential,
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.