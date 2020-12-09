Mahindra Thar 2020: Over 20K Bookings and 9-Month Waiting Period

Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar will open in early October and with over 9 months of waiting period and over 20,000 bookings, Indian buyers have shown a keen interest in the popular off-roader.

The production capacity of the Thar has been increased by 50 percent from what was planned earlier for the year, reported Network 18, quoting Dr Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra.

The delivery process of Mahindra Thar started from November 1, 2020 with the vehicle being delivered to the online auction winner. With the rise in demand, Mahindra had to stop the bookings for AX Std and AX variants till May next year.

The all-new Thar will be available in two trims, "AX" and "LX", with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh for the AX series and Rs 12.49 lakh for the LX series.