Mahindra Launches All-New Thar SUV Starring Rs 9.80 Lakh

As per the statement, test drives for the all-new Thar will begin in phases, starting with 18 cities from Friday.

“The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15," the statement said.

It has been designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra's Nashik plant. The deliveries of the SUV will commence from 1 November, 2020.