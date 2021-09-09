iPhone 13 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Apple Launch Event

US giant Apple just sent out invites for its 14 September event, titled "California Streaming".

Although Apple hasn't stated what's coming in the invite, but fans and several tipsters have hinted at the launch of the iPhone 13 series, which is expected to be unveiled from Apple Park. The event will take place on 14 September at 10 am PDT, or 10.30 pm IST.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series smartphones — the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far.