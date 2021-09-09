iPhone 13 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Apple Launch Event
Here is everything we know about the iPhone 13 Pro so far.
US giant Apple just sent out invites for its 14 September event, titled "California Streaming".
Although Apple hasn't stated what's coming in the invite, but fans and several tipsters have hinted at the launch of the iPhone 13 series, which is expected to be unveiled from Apple Park. The event will take place on 14 September at 10 am PDT, or 10.30 pm IST.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series smartphones — the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far.
Display & Design
A report by MacRumour reveals that Apple will continue offering four iPhones in 2021, with no changes to the sizes, so we can expect a 5.4-inch iPhone mini, a 6.1-inch low-cost iPhone, a 6.1-inch Pro model, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max model.
Fans can also expect the iPhone to have a smaller notch as hinted by popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
It is rumoured that iPhone 13 could feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, for which the company might adopt LTPO display technology.
Several media reports suggest that iPhone 13 Pro variant could use OLED displays with low-power LTPO backplane technology, which will pave the way for 120Hz refresh rates.
Camera
iPhone 13 is anticipated to be equipped with a rear tri-camera setup that is arranged diagonally at the back. It is tipped to come with a portrait camera for videos and a f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens.
Processor
Apple might use a 5nm+ A15 chip for iPhone 13. It should be noted that the chip is manufactured by TSMC.
Apple has ordered more than 100 million A15 chips for the new iPhones in expectation of high demand for the updated models.
iPhone 13 might be packed with a new Snapdragon X60 third-generation 5G modem, which could feature the hardware necessary for satellite communications.
Battery Life
iPhone 13 models might have larger batteries. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to have a 4352mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 3095mAh battery.
Price & Availability
According to a report by GizChina, iPhone 13 Pro is expected to be priced under $999 (Rs 73,337 approximately) in India. Fans can expect the iPhone 13 Pro to go live from 24 September.
(With inputs from MacRumour)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.