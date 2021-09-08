Apple Likely to Unveil iPhone 13 on 14 September

Just like it did with iPhone 12, Apple is likely to announce four new phones under the iPhone 13 family: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, reported The Times of India. The phone is expected to have new display features, better battery life and camera upgrades.

The device will most likely be powered by Apple’s next-generation A15 chip and is expected to have the LiDAR sensor, which first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro and then in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to reports, Apple will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones due to the rising costs of chip production.

Gadgets360 reported that the iPhone 13 will launch an improved MagSafe charger and may also get a new satellite connectivity feature in select markets, which would provide connectivity even without cellular coverage. The release date of iOS 15 is also expected at the event.