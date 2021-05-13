Apple iPhone 13 Models Are Expected to Be Slightly Thicker: Report
Apple is reportedly also changing the overall size of the camera bumps in iPhone 13 models.
There have been endless rumours and speculations about Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 smartphone. One of the new ones states that iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than iPhone 12.
As per a new report by MacRumors citing Apple's iPhone 13 schematics, iPhone 13 models will be a little bit thicker than iPhone 12 models. It also mentions that the phone will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less.
Apple iPhone 13 Thickness
While describing the specifics of the same, the report states that iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are expected to have a thickness of 7.57mm, whereas iPhone 12 models are around 7.4mm thick. There is a difference of 0.17mm, which won't be noticeable to most users.
Apple iPhone 13 Camera Bump Thickness
Apart from phone's thickness, Apple is also like to make changes in camera bump. iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are expected to have thicker camera bumps of around 2.51mm and 3.65mm respectively. Whereas, iPhone 12 and 12 pro feature camera bumps in the range of 1.5mm to 1.7mm, reported MacRumors.
The report further mentions that the company is changing the overall size of the camera bump. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have camera bumps of around 28mm by 30mm. Whereas, the upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to have a camera bump of 29mm by 29mm.
Other Specifications
Apple is also reportedly considering eliminating the charging port and will be introducing wireless charging exclusively for iPhone 13 models. The report further says that iPhone 13 will include a more capable ultra-wide camera lens. iPhone 13 Mini may sport a 5.4-inch display. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro might come with a 6.1-inch display.
However, there is no information available about price range of iPhone 13.
Apple recently also launched several new products in its Spring Loaded event. The products launched are - iPad Pro, iMac 2021, Apple TV 4K, Air Tags, purple iPhone 12 mini, and Apple Podcast subscriptions.
(With inputs from MacRumors and IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.