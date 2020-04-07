As COVID-Linked Cyber Attacks Surge, A Global IT Army Fights Back

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages at a global scale, an attendant crisis of coronavirus-related cyber attacks has also proliferated since January. Exploiting people’s fear and anxiety around the virus, phishing scams, ransomware and trojan attacks have seen a dramatic rise over the last month, say threat intelligence experts.

Since the last week of March, a global coalition of over 2,600 cybersecurity professionals from across the world, including at least 10 Indians, have come together to collectively tackle the onslaught of cyber attacks that play on COVID-19-related themes.

Known as ‘COVID19 Cyber Threat Coalition’, the network, a completely privately driven one with no State involvement, began to take shape around 19 March, under the coordination of Joshua Saxe, chief scientist at British IT security company Sophos.