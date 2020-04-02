Zoom App May Be Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks: CERT-India

Zoom on Wednesday announced in a blog post that it reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants on its platform, up from 10 million in December 2019. This rapid surge in popularity of the app has come under serious scrutiny by various internet privacy groups, including the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN).

Zoom is no stranger to privacy attacks. Recent cases of Zoom bombing, which the company has acknowledged in its blog, and a bug in the iOS app that sends user data to Facebook have mired the popular video-conferencing app in controversy.

CERT has further cautioned users against the cyber vulnerability of Zoom, saying that the unguarded usage of the digital application can be vulnerable to cyber attacks, including leakage of sensitive office information to cybercriminals.