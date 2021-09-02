Hyundai Launches i20 N Line in India: Check Price in India and Specifications
Hyundai i20 N Line will be available at a starting price of Rs 9.84 lakh.
After revealing its new hatchback i20 N Line on 24 August, Hyundai has launched it in India on Thursday, 2 September. The car is an expansion company's already popular 'i20' car line up. It is the first model to debut under Hyundai’s N Line range of cars for India.
Hyundai also stated the booking of i20 N line from 24 August at a token amount of Rs 25,000.
"The N Line range will introduce customers to a car that truly epitomises driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experiences are accessible to all," said S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.
Hyundai i20 N Line: Price in India
Hyundai has launched two variants of i20 n Line: N6 and N8. It will be available in both 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) gearbox and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox options. Starting price of the car has been set at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the prices of other trims:
i20 N Line N6 (iMT): Rs 9.84 lakh
i20 N Line N8 (iMT): Rs 10.87 lakh
i20 N Line N8 (DCT): Rs 11.75 lakh
The Hyundai i20 N Line car will be available in four monotone colours options: Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Polar White. It will also be available in two dual tone colour options - Thunder blue with black roof and Fiery red with black roof. Dual-tone trim will be available at an additional price of Rs 15,000.
Hyundai i20 N Line: Features
The all new Hyundai i20 N Line is different from other standard hatchbacks of Hyundai. It motorsports-inspired designs comes with a sportier look (both inside and out).
It comes with a dual-tone front bumper which is accompanied by atheletic red inserts. It sports a chequered flag-inspired front grille that displays the N Line logo. Moreover, it comes with a new design of 16-inch alloy wheels with 'N' logo on them, and has been equipped with Red Front Brake Callipers.
At the back, the Hyundai i20 N Line has a sportier bumper and twin exhaust pipes.
On the inside, it sports chequered-flag designed leather seats with N Logo, red interior highlights, red ambient lights, and sporty metal pedals.
The Indian model of Hyundai i20 N Line comes with single engine option-1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes 120hp and 172Nm torque.
As mentioned above, the engine is paired with 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Some other specifications of Hyundai i20 N Line include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, a single-pane sunroof, etc.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.