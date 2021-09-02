Hyundai Launches i20 N Line in India: Check Price in India and Specifications

The all new Hyundai i20 N Line is different from other standard hatchbacks of Hyundai. It motorsports-inspired designs comes with a sportier look (both inside and out).

It comes with a dual-tone front bumper which is accompanied by atheletic red inserts. It sports a chequered flag-inspired front grille that displays the N Line logo. Moreover, it comes with a new design of 16-inch alloy wheels with 'N' logo on them, and has been equipped with Red Front Brake Callipers.

At the back, the Hyundai i20 N Line has a sportier bumper and twin exhaust pipes.

On the inside, it sports chequered-flag designed leather seats with N Logo, red interior highlights, red ambient lights, and sporty metal pedals.