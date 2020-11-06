Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Which One to Go for?

Hyundai has launched its latest hatchback in the Indian market, the 2020 Hyundai i20, which carries an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh.

The update to the existing i20, the new Hyundai offering brings a new bolder look in terms of cosmetic updates and adds new drivetrains that will definitely appeal to a lot of aspiring car buyers in the Rs 6.5-12 lakh segment.

In the same price segment, you also have the much talked about Tata Altroz and a hot-seller like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which provide stiff competition to the new Hyundai i20.

So which one is the ideal hatchback for you and the one you should go for in the sub-10 lakh category? Let’s take a look.