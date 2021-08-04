ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Tiago NRG Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,57,400

Tata Tiago NRG to be available at a starting price of Rs 6,57,400 (ex-showroom Delhi)
Tata Motors on Wednesday, 4 August, launched Tata Tiago NRG in India. The car has made a comeback and is an expansion of Tata's already popular car Tiago range.

The new Tiago NRG comes in manual transmission and automated manual transmission (AMT) versions.

Tata Tiago NRG: Price in India

Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,57,400 (ex-showroom Delhi)

  • Tata Tiago NRG (Petrol, Manual) - Rs 6,57,400

  • Tata Tiago NRG (Petrol, AMT) - Rs 7,09,400

"Truly energetic just like its name, the NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. It is not only strong on the exterior but is feature-loaded & stylish in the interior, and is an absolute pleasure to drive with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains."
Rajan Amba, Tata Motors Vice-President (Sales, Marketing & Customer Care)
Tata Tiago NRG: Specifications

  • Tiago NRG is powered by a Revotron 1.2 litre petrol engine with 86 PS power and 1199cc capacity

  • The car comes with five speed manual and AMT (automated manual transmission)

  • Tata Tiago NRG has a boot space 242 litre

  • Tiago NRG comes with 181 mm of ground clearance, 15 inch wheels and retuned suspension enabling it to glide over broken surfaces, reported PTI

  • Moreover it comes with a fuel capacity of 35 litres

  • The report further added some other features of the car, which includes rear parking camera, autofold ORVM, push button start, ABS with EBD and defogger with rear wiper

  • Tata Tiago NRG is available in four colour variants: Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey

(With inputs from PTI)

