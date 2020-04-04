How to Protect Your Gadgets from a Likely Power Surge This Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request for a show of unity against the coronavirus by turning off lights and lighting candles at 9 pm on Sunday, 5 April, has left users with doubts as to what happens to their gadgets at that time. Turning off the lights could theoretically lead to excess power in the grid, causing a surge.

While power companies are fairly confident that they can prevent the grid from collapsing, there is the possibility that the sudden excess grid voltage could cause a power surge.