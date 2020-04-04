Power Companies Prepare to Avoid Grid Collapses on 9 April
Electricity boards in several states are preparing for sudden dip and surge in their power grids, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for switching off lights on 9 April. So far Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments have issued advisories to their respective electricity boards.
In order to ensure the power grids remain stable, power frequency has to be kept in a specific range. Any sudden increase or decrease in this frequency (49.95-50.05 Hz) could cause a collapse. Electricity boards are preparing to avoid any collapse as there could be a fluctuation of ten percent of the total power requirement.
State-run Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), which is responsible for integrated operation of the grid, is working towards ensuring there is no pressure on the grid due to the possible grid collapse and resultant blackout throughout the country.
“The entire power sector is currently under stress. The demand has already fallen significantly due to the ongoing lockdown. There could be some stress due to this blackout of few minutes, but since we know the time, we can plan for it well in advance.”A government official said on condition of anonymity told PTI
Similarly, The Tamil Nadu Transmission Company (TANTRANSCO), in a communication sent on Friday, asked all its executive engineers to be available with sufficient staff members on Sunday between 8 pm and 10:30 pm.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)