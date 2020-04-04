Power Companies Prepare to Avoid Grid Collapses on 9 April

Electricity boards in several states are preparing for sudden dip and surge in their power grids, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for switching off lights on 9 April. So far Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments have issued advisories to their respective electricity boards.

In order to ensure the power grids remain stable, power frequency has to be kept in a specific range. Any sudden increase or decrease in this frequency (49.95-50.05 Hz) could cause a collapse. Electricity boards are preparing to avoid any collapse as there could be a fluctuation of ten percent of the total power requirement.