Vivo X80, X80 Pro Launch Date Announced: Specifications, Expected Price in India

Processor

Vivo X80 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM.

In China, the Vivo X80 Pro smartphone was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor options. However, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India, reported Gadgets360.

Display

Vivo X80 smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Vivo X80 Pro will have a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones will be powered by 4,500mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. Both will be supported by 80W Flash Charge.