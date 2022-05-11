Vivo X80, X80 Pro Launch Date Announced: Specifications, Expected Price in India
Vivo X80 Series is scheduled to be launched on 18 May in India.
Chinese tech company Vivo has announced the launch date of its new smartphone series, Vivo X80, in India. Vivo's X80 series, comprising two smartphones – Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro – will be launched on 18 May 2022.
The upcoming Vivo X80 series will be an addition to the company's 'X' lineup of smartphones.
The Vivo X80 series was introduced in April 2022, in China.
The launch event of the Vivo X80 series is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on 18 May. Interested customers can stream it live on the official YouTube channel of Vivo India.
Here are some details about the expected price and specifications of the upcoming Vivo X80 series in India.
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro: Expected Price in India
Price details of Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro in India are yet to be revealed by the company. However, Vivo X80 is available at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 42,600), while Vivo X80 Pro's base variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 63,300), in China.
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro: Specifications
Processor
Vivo X80 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM.
In China, the Vivo X80 Pro smartphone was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor options. However, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India, reported Gadgets360.
Display
Vivo X80 smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Vivo X80 Pro will have a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Battery
Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones will be powered by 4,500mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. Both will be supported by 80W Flash Charge.
Camera
Vivo X80 smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP portrait sensors. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.
On the other hand, Vivo X80 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup, It includes a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP portrait, and 8MP ultra-telephoto lens. It also sports a front camera of 32MP.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the Vivo X80 series and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.