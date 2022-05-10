OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked, Check Expected Price in India
Here are some details about expected price and specification of OnePlus Nord 2T.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to introduce its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.
The smartphone will be an expansion in the company's affordable smartphone series 'Nord'.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing some of its specifications, reported 91mobiles. The model number of the device is OnePlus CPH2399.
Here are some details about the specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Specifications
As per the listing on Geekbench, OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It will be paired with 8GB RAM.
It further adds that the smartphone will run on Android 12 operating system.
According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
OnePlus is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. It can include 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Price in India
OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 -Rs 40,000 in India, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphones.
