Vivo V23e 5G with 4,050mAh Battery Launched in India: Price and Features

On 21 February 2022, Vivo launched its Vivo V23e 5G mid-range phone in India. This is the third model in the V23 series and with its launch the company has strengthened its smartphone range in India.

Let's get into the details about the price and features of this brand new Vivo smartphone model that has created a storm in the tech world.

One of the most astonishing features of the Vivo V23e 5G is that it has a 44 MP selfie camera.