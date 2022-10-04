Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Launch Event on 6 October - Live Streaming Details
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be launched on 6 October 2022, 10 am EST at 'Made by Google' event.
Google is finally going to held its annual launch event 'Made by Google' on Thursday, 6 October 2022.
During the year's much awaited launch event, Google will unveil its new flagship phones Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro along with Google Pixel Watch. Prior to the launch, the tech giant confirmed that the smartphone devices will be powered by the Android 13 and second-generation Tensor G2 chip.
According to Google, the Tensor G2 chipset (second generation) would have new customized features for security, speech recognition, pictures, and videos. The processor will further unlock AI and machine learning applications for these smartphones. The Pixel foldable and other smartphones in the Pixel 7 series are expected to come up with the same chipset.
According to several media reports, it is expected that the Google Pixel 7 Pro will in two variants - 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB with same camera system50MP main, 12MP ultra wide and 48MP telephoto as its predecessor. However, the tele camera is likely to be equipped with a new sensor, a Samsung GM1 that will replace Sony IMX586.
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Launch at 'Made by Google': Date and Time
The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro along with Google Pixel Smartwatch will be launched at 'Made by Google' event on Thursday, 6 October 2022 at 10 am EST. The event will be held at Williamsburg neighborhood of NYC.
Along with the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel Smart watch launch, Google will also announce latest additions to the Nest smart home portfolio in the launch event on 6 October 2022 at 10 am EST.
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Launch at 'Made by Google': When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The live streaming of Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Launch will be available at GoogleStore.com/events and the official YouTube channel of Google (www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NGjNQVbydc). People can also follow @madebygoogle for real-time and live updates about the launch event across all social media platforms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.