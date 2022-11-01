ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 10 Series Launch on 9 November 2022: Expected Features, Price, and Specs

Realme 10 Series will be officially launched on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. Check features, Price, and Specs.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Realme 10 Series Launch on 9 November 2022: Expected Features, Price, and Specs
Realme has finally released an official teaser regarding the official launch date of Realme 10 Series. Reportedly, the upcoming Realme 10 Series will arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. The Realme 10 smartphone will be a successor to Realme 9 with advanced features and specifications.

According to several media reports, the forthcoming Realme 10 Series will include Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus, and Realme 10 Pro Max. However, the company has not unveiled any information about the models that will arrive in the Realme 10 series.

Let us find out the launch date, time, features, and specifications of Realme 10 Series.

Realme 10 Series: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Realme 10 Series: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications
Realme 10 Series: Exact Launch Date and Time

The exact launch date of Realme 10 Series is Wednesday, 9 November 2022. The timing of launch event is 2 pm China time (6AM UTC). Users can enjoy the live streaming of the event at the official YouTube channel of Realme Indonesia. The Realme 10 launch date in India has not been announced by the company yet.

Realme 10 Series: Expected Features and Specifications

Following is the list of expected/leaked features and specifications of Realme 10.

  • A 90Hz AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate

  • Helio G99 SoC

  • Side mounted fingerprint sensor

  • Variants: 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage; 4GB RAM and 128 internal storage

  • A 50MP main camera

  • A 2MP macro camera

  • A 16MP front-facing selfie camera

  • 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support

  • Software: Realme UI 3.0 Android 12

The exact features and specification of Realme 10 series will be revealed at the official launch event that will be held on 9 November 2022. Also, the price of Realme 10 has not been confirmed by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get latest updates.

