Realme 10 Series Launch on 9 November 2022: Expected Features, Price, and Specs

Realme has finally released an official teaser regarding the official launch date of Realme 10 Series. Reportedly, the upcoming Realme 10 Series will arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. The Realme 10 smartphone will be a successor to Realme 9 with advanced features and specifications.

According to several media reports, the forthcoming Realme 10 Series will include Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus, and Realme 10 Pro Max. However, the company has not unveiled any information about the models that will arrive in the Realme 10 series.

Let us find out the launch date, time, features, and specifications of Realme 10 Series.