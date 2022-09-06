Realme C33 Launch in India Today: Leaked Price and Specs; Launch Event Details

The Realme C33 price in India and features have been leaked ahead of the launch of the smartphone in the country. The brand new smartphone is ready to be launched in India today, on Tuesday, 6 September, at 12 pm (IST). The handset is ready to make its debut in two storage configurations and three colour options. One can get to know about the launch event and live streaming details on the official website of the company – realme.com.

The pricing and specifications of the Realme C33 have reportedly been leaked on Flipkart. According to the latest details available, the Flipkart microsite for the Realme C33 went live and revealed a few details before it was taken down.