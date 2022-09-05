Poco M5: Launch Date Today; Check Features, Price, and Specs Here
Poco M5 Global Launch Date is today, 5 September 2022. The device is likely to be launched in India on 30 September
Poco is all set to launch its new phone Poco M5 globally today, 05 September 2022 at 5: 30 pm IST. According to the official teaser released by Flipkart, the smartphone is expected to be packed with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Talking about the design of the Poco M5, the phone will come up with a stylish leathery back panel.
The launch date of Poco M5 in India is likely 30 September 2022. Let's know the expected features, specs, and price of Poco M5.
Poco M5 Global Launch Date and Time
Poco M5 will be globally launched today on Monday, 05 September 2022 at 5: 30 pm IST.
Poco M5 Launch in India
According to many speculations, Poco M5 is expected to be launched in India on Friday, 30 September 2022. However there's no official confirmation yet from the comapany's end.
Poco M5: Know the Expected Features and Specification
Although the exact features and specifications of the Poco M5 phone will be unveiled in the launch event today, the following are some of the expected features and specs that we know so far.
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99.
Design: Unique, elegant, and leather like texture with a waterdrop notch.
Display: IPS LCD with 6.58 inches screen.
Storage: 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage including 512 GB expandable.
Cameras: Rear camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP; front camera - 13 MP.
Colour Options: Yellow, green, and black.
Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W fast charging capability.
Security: Fingerprint sensors on side panel,
Variants: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB with differenr prices.
Android Version: Android v12 MIUI 13.
To know the exact features and specs of the Poco M5, viewers can watch the global live event today on the company’s official social media platforms and YouTube page.
Poco M5 Price in India
Poco M5 is likely to be launched in India in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. Both the varaints will be available at different prices likely Rs 15,000 and Rs 16,600 respectively. POCO M5 price in India is expected to be Rs 14,490.
