Redmi Note 11 SE: Launch Date in India, Price, Features, and Specifications

Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 11SE, in India. The device will be officially revealed in India on Friday, 26 August 2022. Before the launch event, the Xiaomi subsidiary has unveiled all the features and specifications of its new smartphone Redmi Note 11SE.

According to the teaser, the smartphone has no similarity with the Redmi Note Note 11SE (Dimensity 700 SoC-powered) device that was launched in China this year in the month of May.

According to the company's latest tweet, the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11SE in India is 26 August. The device will be available for sale in India on Flipkart from Wednesday, 31 August 2022. The company's tweet reads, 'All Set for the new performer on the block. The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August."