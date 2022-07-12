ADVERTISEMENT

OPPO Reno 8 & OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Know the Specs Before Their Launch in India

Take a closer look at the price and features of the OPPO Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro, already launched in China.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
OPPO Reno 8 & OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Know the Specs Before Their Launch in India
i

The OPPO Reno 8 series is all set to be launched in India on 18 July and the line-up will introduce two models: the OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro.

These phones have already been launched in China, so we know what to expect. While interested buyers wait for the announcement, OPPO has teased the smartphones by revealing the chipset and liquid cooling details of the Reno 8 series. Both the OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Let's take a closer look at the specifications of Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G To Launch in India This Week: Launch Date, Price & More

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G To Launch in India This Week: Launch Date, Price & More
ADVERTISEMENT

The Reno 8 will have the new Dimensity 1300 SoC, an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 900 in the Reno 7. The OPPO Reno 8 Pro will come with the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX, said to deliver a 25 percent improvement in CPU power efficiency as compared to the 6nm-class Dimensity chips.

OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Features & Specs 

The Reno 8 Pro has the following features:

  • Dimensity 8100, an octa-core chipset comprising four 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-A78 super cores

  • ARM Mali-G610 MC6 graphics

  • MediaTek Hyper Engine 5.0 gaming technology

  • Latest AI-VRS graphics enhancement

  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth coexistence technology

  • Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

  • The SoC with Imagiq ISP clocked at 5Gpixels for best photo and video capture

  • Supports two cameras recording simultaneously

  • The fifth-generation MediaTek APU 580

  • AI-multimedia, AI-camera, and social video experiences.

  • The phone will be available in glazed green and glazed black colours

OPPO Reno 8: Features & Specs

The Reno 8 will come with the following features:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC over the Dimensity 900 of Reno 7

  • 6nm octa-core CPU with a 3GHz ARM Cortex-A78 ‘ultra-core’

  • Three Cortex-A78 cores, four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores

  • Hyper Engine 5.0 gaming technologies

  • A chipset with AV1 video decoding hardware for better sound and visuals

  • Dimensity 8100 and 1300 supporting 5G network connectivity

  • MediaTek Mira Vision with enhanced HDR10+ video playback

  • Conversion of SDR content to HDR using AI Video

  • The phone may be available in shimmering gold and shimmering black colours

As per reports, the OPPO Reno 8 series is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000; however, it is better to wait for an official announcement from the company.

Also Read

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launched: Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launched: Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×