OPPO Reno 8 & OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Know the Specs Before Their Launch in India
Take a closer look at the price and features of the OPPO Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro, already launched in China.
The OPPO Reno 8 series is all set to be launched in India on 18 July and the line-up will introduce two models: the OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro.
These phones have already been launched in China, so we know what to expect. While interested buyers wait for the announcement, OPPO has teased the smartphones by revealing the chipset and liquid cooling details of the Reno 8 series. Both the OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.
Let's take a closer look at the specifications of Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.
The Reno 8 will have the new Dimensity 1300 SoC, an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 900 in the Reno 7. The OPPO Reno 8 Pro will come with the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX, said to deliver a 25 percent improvement in CPU power efficiency as compared to the 6nm-class Dimensity chips.
OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Features & Specs
The Reno 8 Pro has the following features:
Dimensity 8100, an octa-core chipset comprising four 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-A78 super cores
ARM Mali-G610 MC6 graphics
MediaTek Hyper Engine 5.0 gaming technology
Latest AI-VRS graphics enhancement
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth coexistence technology
Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.
The SoC with Imagiq ISP clocked at 5Gpixels for best photo and video capture
Supports two cameras recording simultaneously
The fifth-generation MediaTek APU 580
AI-multimedia, AI-camera, and social video experiences.
The phone will be available in glazed green and glazed black colours
OPPO Reno 8: Features & Specs
The Reno 8 will come with the following features:
MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC over the Dimensity 900 of Reno 7
6nm octa-core CPU with a 3GHz ARM Cortex-A78 ‘ultra-core’
Three Cortex-A78 cores, four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores
Hyper Engine 5.0 gaming technologies
A chipset with AV1 video decoding hardware for better sound and visuals
Dimensity 8100 and 1300 supporting 5G network connectivity
MediaTek Mira Vision with enhanced HDR10+ video playback
Conversion of SDR content to HDR using AI Video
The phone may be available in shimmering gold and shimmering black colours
As per reports, the OPPO Reno 8 series is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000; however, it is better to wait for an official announcement from the company.
