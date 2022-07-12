OPPO Reno 8 & OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Know the Specs Before Their Launch in India

The OPPO Reno 8 series is all set to be launched in India on 18 July and the line-up will introduce two models: the OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro.

These phones have already been launched in China, so we know what to expect. While interested buyers wait for the announcement, OPPO has teased the smartphones by revealing the chipset and liquid cooling details of the Reno 8 series. Both the OPPO Reno 8 and OPPO Reno 8 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Let's take a closer look at the specifications of Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.