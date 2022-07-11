Samsung Galaxy M13 5G To Launch in India This Week: Launch Date, Price & More

Samsung is all set to launch a new phone as part of its M-series on Thursday noon, 14 July 2022. The new smartphone that the company will introduce in the market is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.

The company had globally launched the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy M13 in May, and this is similar to the 4G and 5G units of the Samsung Galaxy M13 that are ready to make their debut in the Indian market. Here are the details of the design, specifications, and launch date of the phone, revealed after the Amazon listing of the smartphone was put out.