Samsung Galaxy M13 5G To Launch in India This Week: Launch Date, Price & More
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to be launched this week, most probably on 14 July 2022.
Samsung is all set to launch a new phone as part of its M-series on Thursday noon, 14 July 2022. The new smartphone that the company will introduce in the market is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.
The company had globally launched the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy M13 in May, and this is similar to the 4G and 5G units of the Samsung Galaxy M13 that are ready to make their debut in the Indian market. Here are the details of the design, specifications, and launch date of the phone, revealed after the Amazon listing of the smartphone was put out.
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Design & Features
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will come with a flat design in a plastic build. It will offer the following:
Dual-camera set-up
An LED flash in the top left corner
Samsung logo on the bottom of the rear panel
The volume rocker and power button on the right side
A SIM tray on the left side
A teardrop notch on the front with thin bezels and a thick chin at the bottom.
6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen
MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor
5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging
12GB of RAM and 256GB storage
A dual rear camera setup: 50MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens
A 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Price
According to leaked details, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available in blue, brown, and green colours. It will be priced at around Rs 20,000.
