OnePlus Nord Confirmed to be Powered by Snapdragon 765G Chipset

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pie and Qualcomm EU recently announced on Twitter that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

While the 765G is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 800 series used in OnePlus flagship phones, the processor is aimed to keep the price low. The inclusion of the 5G chipset also confirms that the phone will be 5G compatible.