OnePlus Nord Confirmed to be Powered by Snapdragon 765G Chipset
The phone is rumored to come with 12GB of RAM, a quad rear camera and a dual selfie-camera setup.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has officially announced its newest "affordable" smartphone called the OnePlus Nord.
The phone is currently only available in limited pre-orders in select regions, the exact specifications of the phone are still a mystery, except for its processor.
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pie and Qualcomm EU recently announced on Twitter that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.
While the 765G is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 800 series used in OnePlus flagship phones, the processor is aimed to keep the price low. The inclusion of the 5G chipset also confirms that the phone will be 5G compatible.
Other features of the phone are still shroud in mystery. According to a NDTV report, the phone will come with 12GB of RAM, a quad rear camera setup and a dual selfie-camera setup.
The report further states that the phone will be priced around Rs 37,700.
