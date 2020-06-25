Times are tough for Chinese smartphones in India. I mean who would want to be a Chinese phone-maker right now when there are people on social media thrashing them left, right and centre.Despite the anti-China sentiment, people have not stopped buying Chinese brand smartphones, especially the OnePlus 8 series that recently sold out its first batch.I have been using the OnePlus 8 Pro as my primary for about two weeks and also used the OnePlus 8 a week before. With a stellar feature set, the OnePlus 8 Pro brings with it a refreshed design and a lot of the flagship features it never had.So what all are you getting with the OnePlus 8 Pro barring the over 50k price tag? Let’s find out.Pros120Hz display waterproofPowerful hardwareWireless charging ConsBulkyRear camera bumpSelfie cameraWhat’s GoodI have been critical of the OnePlus cameras in the past but this time I’ll take a step back and say that OnePlus has hit the ball out of the park with the camera on these two phones.Where the OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup, the OnePlus 8 comes with a triple camera as it misses out on a dedicated telephoto lens.The images captured on the 8 Pro are stellar in terms of colour, contrast and saturation. The company has also worked on the dynamic range and low light performance is more than impressive.Here are some sample images clicked on the OnePlus 8 Pro.The selfies I feel tend to be a bit overexposed at times but is still not a deal-breaker. The most impressive addition to the OnePlus 8 Pro camera is the macro lens. It takes great macro shots without compromising on the sharpness of the images and I’ll say the same for the OnePlus 8.Both deliver good video quality at 4k and the EIS keeps things steady. I will not say it’s the best camera out there but it is definitely one of the best.Here are some sample images captured on the OnePlus 8.OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Battle of the Flagships?The 6.7-inch QHD+ display on the Pro boasts some serious pixels. With the Pro, you get the option of boosting the display up to 120Hz and up to 90Hz on the OnePlus 8.The animations and transition from one page to the other is buttery smooth although you’ll barely notice the difference running animations on a 120 Hz and a 90Hz display.If you watch a lot of content on the phone then the OnePlus 8 Pro will not disappoint. The phone also comes with Motion Graphics Smoothing but it’s compatible only with a few OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.You will have no complaints with the performance and UI. Both phones are running on the latest Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM on the top variant. I was running a high-definition game at 120Hz with ultra-high-definition graphics and the phone was able to take it without major heating issues. Undoubtedly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a beast of a phone.The company has kept the Oxygen UI clean with minimal tinkering which I personally like. There are some additions like multiple dynamic wallpapers and a new Dark Mode which add more colour to the device.The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with wireless fast charging and IP68 water-proofing which puts it right up there with the flagships. The OnePlus 8 misses out on these features.You can get up to 50 percent charge in 25 minutes which is great considering the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 4,510 mAh battery.What’s Bad?The OnePlus 8 Pro is a big phone which means it is not ideal for people with small hands. Even the ones with medium-size hands will struggle with one-hand use. It is on the heavier side as well compared to the OnePlus 8.The standard version on the other hands feels lighter and ideal.The camera bump of the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro can be obtrusive if you keep it lying flat on the table. Not a fan of the large module that is protruding the back. So I recommend using a cover which will at least protect the outer shell of the module from scratches.Despite having a similar form factor, I find the design and the finishing on the OnePlus 8 more polished and defined than the Pro. But that’s just me.Running Pro on a 90Hz refresh rate take a toll on the battery and you’re barely able to manage it through the day. Since battery back-up is an issue I have to be conscious of how I use the phone.Also, it does not support wireless fast charging with third-party chargers which is why you’ll have to invest more to buy a proprietary OnePlus wireless charger with the phone.I found it jarring that there was no alternative way for me to unlock the phone when the phone was on fingerprint security.Ideally, I should be able to double-tap on the display and it should come alive with an option to either enter the pin or scan the fingerprint. Sadly it just gives the fingerprint option.Only when you push the power button the screen comes alive with the option to enter the PIN. I found that a tad inconvenient.VerdictThe OnePlus 8 Pro packs a lot of horsepower with an impressive camera setup. The added waterproofing and wireless charging are the reasons it qualifies as a true flagship.Can the 8 Pro stand up to the Samsungs and Apples of today? I don’t find a reason why not. The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a lot of horsepower with an impressive camera setup. The added waterproofing and wireless charging are the reasons it qualifies as a true flagship.Can the 8 Pro stand up to the Samsungs and Apples of today? I don't find a reason why not. Since it undercuts a lot of the flagships in the market and OnePlus hasn't left any stones unturned with this 'One', I feel the 8 Pro can be a good first choice flagship.Also, for people who feel the big size is overwhelming, they can go for the OnePlus 8 which is also one of the easiest phones to recommend at this time.