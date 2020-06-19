The recent violent clashes between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley has once again revived the anti-China sentiment that was dormant.But the fact that thousands of Indians have taken to social media platforms to advocate the #BoycottChinaProducts campaign hasn’t really affected the sale of new Chinese products in India.OnePlus 8 Series Sold OutChinese smartphone maker like OnePlus recently wrapped up the sale of its latest flagship, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, on 15 June and managed to clear stocks in minutes.The company sold out its first batch and the second sale which happened on 18 June presumably has a similar response.The Quint reached out to OnePlus to confirm the customer response on the sale recorded on 18 June, but the company declined to comment. However, it did acknowledge that the phones were sold out.The OnePlus 8 series is a feature-loaded smartphone that competes with the flagships today and costs marginally lesser than what you’d pay for an Apple or a Samsung flagship.This is one of the reasons that OnePlus has been able to garner such popularity in the Indian market.Chinese Co Oppo Cancels Live Phone Launch Amid Border TensionsXiaomi Laptops Receive Overwhelming ResponseXiaomi, the number one smartphone brand in the country, recently sold its first laptop series in India on 17 June. A source close to the company said that it received an overwhelming response to the sale and that the product sold out in a short period of time on its Mi.com platform.The second batch of the laptops is due to be on sale very soon.According to an Economic Times report, there hasn’t been any effect on the sale of Chinese products in India.Despite the anti-China sentiment and hashtags like #BoycottChineseProducts trending on social media for almost two days post the violent clash, sales remain unaffected.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for reduced dependence on imports and many companies like the Confederation of All India Traders have also said that it will boycott imported Chinese goods despite suffering losses in business.Mots Chinese products sold in India are known to deliver more than what you pay for which is why they have been popular.If India is to completely do away with Chinese products it will have to come up with alternatives that are produced locally and offer the same value for money as what we get from current Chinese products in the market.