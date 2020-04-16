OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Battle of the Flagships?

The 8 Pro features a hole-punch cutout for the front camera in the top left corner whereas the S20+ comes with the Infinity-O design.

OnePlus has really worked hard on the display this year and the company has put in a 10-bit display in the 8 Pro whereas Samsung has stuck with the traditional 8-bit display. This means that while the S20+ can display about 16 million colours, the OnePlus 8 Pro can display about 1 billion different colours.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also has a display with curved edges, kind of reminiscent of the curved edges on the previous generation Samsung Notes or the Huawei. Samsung this year has reduced the curvature around its devices, so the S20+ has a flatter display.

I personally like the curved edges but there have been issues in the past where phones have registered accidental touches due to the curved edges. So, a flatter display on the Galaxy S20+ could be a better bet for you.