Google Pixel 7a Launched in India: Know the Price Range and Specifications Here

Google formally launched the Google Pixel 7a during its I/O 2023 event along with other Pixel devices. It is important to note that the Pixel Fold foldable and the Pixel Tablet are also unveiled during the event. The Google Pixel 7a has maintained its position in the cost-effective A-series smartphone devices. Interested buyers in India are excited to know all the latest official details about the brand-new Google Pixel 7a that recently made its debut so one should be alert.

The Google Pixel 7a flaunts a fresh design that is inspired by the high-end Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. The brand-new smartphone is also equipped with upgraded hardware and it has a new processor. The Pixel 7a by Google also has improved cameras along with additional features like wireless charging. Buyers should know the details.