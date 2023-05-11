Google Pixel 7a Launched in India: Know the Price Range and Specifications Here

Google formally launched the Google Pixel 7a during its I/O 2023 event along with other Pixel devices. It is important to note that the Pixel Fold foldable and the Pixel Tablet are also unveiled during the event. The Google Pixel 7a has maintained its position in the cost-effective A-series smartphone devices. Interested buyers in India are excited to know all the latest official details about the brand-new Google Pixel 7a that recently made its debut so one should be alert.
The Google Pixel 7a flaunts a fresh design that is inspired by the high-end Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. The brand-new smartphone is also equipped with upgraded hardware and it has a new processor. The Pixel 7a by Google also has improved cameras along with additional features like wireless charging. Buyers should know the details.
Here are the specifications and price range of the newly launched Google Pixel 7a that buyers in India should read. It is important to know all the latest details announced by the company about the brand-new device before buying it.
Google Pixel 7a: Price Range in India
The Google Pixel 7a in India is expected to be offered in a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device will be available at a range of Rs 43,999 in the country.
It is important to note that the brand-new Pixel 7a will be sold exclusively on the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart, from Thursday, 11 May. Interested buyers in the country should take note of the date and platform if they want to order this device.
As a special launch offer, people with HDFC Bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, which makes the price Rs 39,999. The model will be available in three colour options which include Charcoal, Snow, and Sea.
Google Pixel 7a: Specifications
The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen of the smartphone is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and it supports HDR content. The device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Pixel 7a smartphone sports the latest Tensor G2 SoC. It is the same chip that is found in the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. The processor is followed by the Titan M2 security co-processor. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
