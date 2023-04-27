POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch on 9 May in India; Check Prices, Specs & More

The POCO F5 is all set to be launched on 9 May 2023 in India. We were informed via POCO India' tweet on Twitter through which they announced the launch of their new F-series handset in the country. POCO also posted a video on the microblogging website revealing smartphone's rear camera unit and other specs. The new model is a successor to last year's POCO F4.

The POCO F5 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset and the other POCO F5's specifications have been leaked online by a tipster.

Let's know about the price, specs, and launch date & time of the POCO F5, the POCO F5 Pro.