India ‘Has A Tremendous Problem’ With COVID-19: US President Trump

In an interview on 3 August, US President Donald Trump claimed that America was "lower than the world" in coronavirus cases, before suggesting South Korea's figures were so low because they were faking their statistics.



The US President handed the reporter a series of charts and graphs to illustrate that the US was "lower than the world" regarding data for COVID-19, the Daily Mail reported.



The interviewer clarified he was asking about death as a proportion of the population, not death as a proportion of cases. "That's where the US is really bad," the reporter said of the death as population proportion cases.

He also went on to add that India is having a "tremendous problem" with COVID-19.