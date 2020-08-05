52,509 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 19.08 Lakh
India on Wednesday, 5 August, reported 52,509 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally in the country to 19,08,255. The death toll increased by 857 to 39,795.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,86,244 active cases across the country, while 12,82,215 patients have been discharged.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 7,760 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to over 4.57 lakh
- Delhi reported 674 new cases, taking the tally in the national capital to 1,39,156
593 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan; Tally Rises to 47,272
Rajasthan has reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 47,272 and the death toll to 742.
