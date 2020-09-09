NITI Aayog’s New ‘India Model’ For Personal Data Sharing Explained

NITI Aayog has presented a draft policy that allows individuals to “seamlessly and securely access their data and share it with third party institutions.”

The new draft policy, titled ‘Data Empowerment And Protection Architecture’ (DEPA) argues “India needs a paradigm shift in personal data management” and proposes a consent framework that would allow individuals and small businesses to “access, control and share personal data” with third party institutions.

The reports seeks to enable organisations to share the personal data of an individual with one another through the concept of “consent managers” - that will manage people’s consent for data sharing.