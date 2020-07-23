Non-Personal Data: What the Govt Proposes & Why It Needs Reworking

An expert committee set up by the Union Electronics & IT Ministry (MeitY) in 2019 has come up with a framework to regulate and leverage non-personal data.

The “Report by the Committee of Experts on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework” recommends that “the world is awash with data” and it must be regulated in order to create economic value for the country and citizens.

The framework proposes a separate “new national law” to govern non-personal data as well as the creation of a Non-Personal Data Authority.

The 72-page report, however, has come under sustained criticism since its publication on 13 July.