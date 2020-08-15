PM Modi Announces National Digital Health Mission. What Is It?
PM Modi announced the government's new scheme while addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 15 August, announced the government's National Digital Health Mission while addressing the nation on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day.
The mission is set to be another flagship project of the government like the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme.
What is the National Digital Health Mission?
The Prime Minister, in his speech, said that the project aims to provide 'Health ID cards' to all citizens of the country. The ID card will be be like a digitised "swasth khata" (health book) for a patient and will contain details of their medical history, physicians consulted, tests done etc.
According to The Hindustan Times, the blueprint of the scheme was launched last year, and sought to provide affordable and high-quality healthcare by leveraging open digital systems.
What is the Digital Push?
According to HT, the mission will integrate various digital health services to create an integrated ecosystem that will assimilate existing health information systems.
What is a Health ID?
According to the Prime Minister, all citizens of the country will get a digital health ID which is essentially a digitised version of all their health records. This digital database will be linked to the registry of doctors and health facilities across the country. The government has, however, assured that this data will be protected.
The health ID will be in the form of a mobile app and a website, says Hindustan Times.
The government has also said that the enrollment in the initiative will be voluntary.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
