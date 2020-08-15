PM Modi Announces National Digital Health Mission. What Is It?

According to the Prime Minister, all citizens of the country will get a digital health ID which is essentially a digitised version of all their health records. This digital database will be linked to the registry of doctors and health facilities across the country. The government has, however, assured that this data will be protected.

The health ID will be in the form of a mobile app and a website, says Hindustan Times.

The government has also said that the enrollment in the initiative will be voluntary.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)