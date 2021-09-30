CBSE Uses Blockchain To Go Paperless, But Will Other Govt Arms Follow Suit?

Blockchain provides tamper-proof data storage and management that would help the Indian government to store data safely on a blockchain network without being worried about any possible data leak by any insider or an intruder outside the organisation.

Shedding light on the applicability of the tech, Horn told The Quint that Blockchain use cases can range from privacy-protecting proof of identity, to unforgeable records for vehicle or business licenses to university degree verification. Challenges around record retention, verification and dissemination are directly solved by Blockchain technology.

Recent innovations such as Universal Pass, CBSE marksheets being stored on a blockchain-based ledger and Digi-Yatra, a Blockchain-based solution for travel onboarding, are being employed by NITI Aayog and a few startups.

It is worth noting that the journey of big data in India has been long, but its influence is increasing rapidly.

India is one of the fastest-growing countries with large datasets, be it the Aadhaar system database or the aim to give every Indian a unique Health ID.

Analysts often raise concerns over the security of the Aadhaar database, given its sheer scale. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission faces the same issues.

While Aadhaar database in stored in a secure and encrypted server, the implementation of Blockchain-based data records can add a more impervious layer of security that can offer 100 percent data retention.