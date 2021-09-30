Digital Health ID For Every Indian: What Is It? How Do You Get One?
Here is a quick primer on everything you need to know about the digital Health ID.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 27 September, announced the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
Under this digital initiative, a unique Health ID will be given to every citizen, in addition to providing a registry of digital health care professionals and facilities, reported The Indian Express.
The nationwide implementation of digital Health ID coincides with the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
Here is a quick explainer on everything you need to know about this initiative.
What is a digital unique Health ID?
In order to be a part of ABDM, one needs to create a unique Health ID – a randomly generated 14-digit identification number.
The ID will be used for three purposes:
Unique identification
Authentication
A repository of all health records of a person.
This will be done with the citizen's consent.
How does one get a Health ID?
Health ID can be received by self-registration on the portal or by downloading the ABMD Health Records app on one's mobile phone
A request can be made at a participating health facility, which may include government or private hospitals, community health and wellness centers of the Indian government across India, said The Indian Express
A PHR (Personal Health Records) will have to be set by the beneficiary for consent management, and for the sharing of health-records in the future.
What does a PHR address mean?
A self-given username which is required to be signed into a Health Information Exchange and Consent Manager (HIE-CM) by the beneficiary. Every ID requires a link with the consent manager to enable sharing of the health data records.
What will the health account contain?
It will contain details of:
Every test done till date
Diseases a patient currently has/has had in the past
Doctor visits
Medicines taken
Diagnosis done.
What documents are required for registration?
Presently, ABDM supports Health ID creation with mobile number or Aadhaar card. One would need to share details like name, birth year, gender, address, mobile number or Aadhaar number.
Official website states that soon ABDM will support PAN card or a driving license for creation of Health ID.
Is privacy of health-records ensured by the government?
NHA said that ABDM does not store any health-records of the beneficiary. The records are held with healthcare information providers and are shared over the ABDM network in encrypted form only after the consent of the beneficiary.
Can the Health ID be deleted?
Two options are available to the users: permanent deletion and temporary deactivation.
Are there any new features to be rolled out?
Upcoming features will enable the following:
Access to verified doctors across the country
Health ID for your child right from birth
A nominee can be added to access health records
Inclusive access will be given – with the ID being available to people without mobile phone access.
