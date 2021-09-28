China’s Crypto Ban: A Curse, a Blessing or a Learning for Indian Investors?

On 24 September, Chinese regulators intensified the country's crackdown on cryptocurrencies, and imposed a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and crypto mining.

China’s central People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a notice that it is illegal to facilitate cryptocurrency trading and plans to punish anyone doing so, including those working for overseas platforms from within China.

Ten Chinese agencies, including the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Public Security listed cryptocurrency mining as a sector to be eliminated.

It is worth noting that China’s crackdown on crypto isn’t new . There have been multiple instances in the recent past where the Chinese government banned Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), followed by banning Bitcoin mining.