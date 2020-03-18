Volkswagen T-Roc Launched in India, Priced at Rs 19.99 Lakh
Volkswagen India launched its second SUV for the year, the Volkswagen T-Roc at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh. The launch was a virtual launch owing to social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Volkswagen T-Roc will be imported as a completely built unit. Bookings had opened at the time of the Auto Expo in February 2020. At this price-point, the Volkswagen T-Roc competes with the likes of the Jeep Compass and positioned above the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
It is available only in a single petrol variant, powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-charged (TSI) petrol motor that puts out 150 PS of power and 250 Nm. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifts. The car is front-wheel drive only.
Is the Volkswagen T-Roc worth it at this price point? It does seem a bit expensive, considering it is imported as a completely built unit (CBU) rather than being made or assembled in India.
Yet, it will find takers for those who want something unique and fun to drive.
The TSI engine features cylinder deactivation, which makes it fuel-efficient too. Volkswagen calls it Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which deactivates two out of the four cylinders of the engine when it senses a relaxed driving pattern or basis the required rpm. VW claims the change happens so quickly, between 13 to 36 milliseconds that the driver feels no loss of power.
In terms of features, it comes with LED daytime running lamps built into the bumper, bi-LED projector headlamps and a large panoramic sunroof. The interiors are tastefully done in dual shade leather with a full LCD instrument panel. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Volkswagen has a dongle attachment that can then share car status with your phone through an app called WeConnect Go.
In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS, traction control, etc as standard features. The Volkswagen T-Roc has a fairly spacious 455-litre boot, with 60:40 split-folding rear seats and plenty of legroom available.
Given its compact dimensions, it will appeal to individual buyers who love to drive and want a sporty vehicle with good ground clearance for all purposes.
