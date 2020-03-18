Volkswagen T-Roc Launched in India, Priced at Rs 19.99 Lakh

Volkswagen India launched its second SUV for the year, the Volkswagen T-Roc at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh. The launch was a virtual launch owing to social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be imported as a completely built unit. Bookings had opened at the time of the Auto Expo in February 2020. At this price-point, the Volkswagen T-Roc competes with the likes of the Jeep Compass and positioned above the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

It is available only in a single petrol variant, powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-charged (TSI) petrol motor that puts out 150 PS of power and 250 Nm. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifts. The car is front-wheel drive only.