Volkswagen Launches Tiguan AllSpace SUV, Priced at Rs 33.12 Lakh
Volkswagen India launched its first SUV for 2020, the Tiguan AllSpace at Rs 33.12 lakh ex-showroom. This is a seven-seat SUV, which is longer than the smaller five-seat Tiguan.
The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace competes with the Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner and Honda CR-V in that price segment. Unlike earlier SUVs from Volkswagen, this one will be offered only with a petrol engine.
The Tiguan AllSpace comes with a 2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. This is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an all-wheel drive system.
There are some subtle design changes on the Tiguan AllSpace compared to the smaller five-seat Tiguan. It gets a higher bonnet and a distinctive front grille. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the boot lid get a larger spoiler and a chrome strip along the bumper. It is visibly longer when viewed from the side.
The longer wheelbase has made the cabin a little more spacious. It has a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control. It gets seven airbags, hill hold, electronic differential lock and stability control among safety features. It also has a park-assist feature that automatically guides the car into parking spaces. It features MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android auto and reverse parking camera in its infotainment system which can connect to most smartphones.
Volkswagen is on an SUV offensive in India, having showcased the Taigun and T-Roc alongside the Tiguan AllSpace in India during Auto Expo 2020. The company will not be launching any more diesel vehicles though – all its vehicles will be petrol now.
Next up, are the T-Roc and Taigun to be launched.