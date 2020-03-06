Volkswagen Launches Tiguan AllSpace SUV, Priced at Rs 33.12 Lakh

There are some subtle design changes on the Tiguan AllSpace compared to the smaller five-seat Tiguan. It gets a higher bonnet and a distinctive front grille. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the boot lid get a larger spoiler and a chrome strip along the bumper. It is visibly longer when viewed from the side.

The longer wheelbase has made the cabin a little more spacious. It has a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control. It gets seven airbags, hill hold, electronic differential lock and stability control among safety features. It also has a park-assist feature that automatically guides the car into parking spaces. It features MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android auto and reverse parking camera in its infotainment system which can connect to most smartphones.

Volkswagen is on an SUV offensive in India, having showcased the Taigun and T-Roc alongside the Tiguan AllSpace in India during Auto Expo 2020. The company will not be launching any more diesel vehicles though – all its vehicles will be petrol now.

Next up, are the T-Roc and Taigun to be launched.