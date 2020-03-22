AutoQ: New Maruti Dzire & VW T-Roc, Tesla Factory Shut & More

San Francisco Bay Area's new coronavirus shelter-in-place order that requires all “non-essential businesses” shut down for three weeks will also impact Elon Musk-led electric carmaker Tesla's California factory, according to county officials and the local sheriff's office.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted late Tuesday that Tesla is “not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order,” and said “Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations” per the order, The Verge reported.

