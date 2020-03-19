Pros & Cons Of Steam-Cleaning Your Car To Get Rid Of Germs

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made the world sit up and relook at its hygiene habits. Of course, like every trend that's grabbing the headlines, people will try and cash in on it.

In the last few days, my social media timelines have been filled with ads for car-detailing services offering to "steam-clean" the car for a "germ-free" or "coronavirus-free" interior. Think about it. The car's door handles, steering, gear-lever and seats are hotbeds for all sorts of germs.

If you let someone else touch your car or drive it, chances are it can get contaminated. Even those few minutes when it was driven by a valet at a hotel or someone sought a lift in it are enough.

How do you sanitise the interiors of the car? Is this steam-cleaning really worth it? It is, but there are some caveats.