Tesla Asked to Suspend Operations of Factory to Fight Coronavirus

San Francisco Bay Area's new coronavirus shelter-in-place order that requires all “non-essential businesses” shut down for three weeks will also impact Elon Musk-led electric carmaker Tesla's California factory, according to county officials and the local sheriff's office.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted late Tuesday that Tesla is “not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order,” and said “Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations” per the order, The Verge reported.

“Minimum Basic Operations” are defined by the order as “the minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business's inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions,” and “the minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences.”

The clarification came after Tesla kept its factory open on Tuesday, the first day that the new guidance issued with an intention to contain the spread of coronavirus came in place.