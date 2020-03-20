Facelifted Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched, Prices Increase a Little

Maruti has added a few features to the Dzire, besides cosmetic changes. The top-spec variant gets automatic folding mirrors, cruise control, and new alloys. The grille and bumper have been revised. It now gets a rear AC vent as well.

Besides this it also gets a "smartplay" infotainment system, reverse camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic climate control, hill-hold (for the AMT) and push-button ignition among other features.

The 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine puts out 90bhp (the older one put out 83bhp) and 113 Nm of torque. It comes with a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT gearbox. Fuel efficiency is a claimed 23.26 Kmpl and 24.12 Kmpl.

The Dzire has been one of India's largest-selling cars since its launch in 2008, selling close to 20 lakh units. Will it continue to do so as a petrol-only model now?