Facelifted Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched, Prices Increase a Little
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2020 face-lifted Dzire with prices start at Rs 5.89 lakh ex-showroom. The new Dzire now only comes as a petrol-only variant with a 1.2-litre "dual-jet" four-cylinder engine. It comes in a total of seven variants including three with automated manual transmissions (AMT).
Prices of 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi: Rs 5.89 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: Rs 6.79 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS: Rs 7.32 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Rs 7.48 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi AGS: Rs 8.01 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+: Rs 8.28 lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AGS: Rs 8.81 lakh
The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Dzire is about Rs 6,000 to Rs 22,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, variant for variant. The Dzire competes with the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Ford Aspire. While it is competitive when it comes to features and performance, the Dzire loses out on the diesel market as the other three have diesel variants on offer.
What's New With The Maruti Suzuki Dzire?
Maruti has added a few features to the Dzire, besides cosmetic changes. The top-spec variant gets automatic folding mirrors, cruise control, and new alloys. The grille and bumper have been revised. It now gets a rear AC vent as well.
Besides this it also gets a "smartplay" infotainment system, reverse camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic climate control, hill-hold (for the AMT) and push-button ignition among other features.
The 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine puts out 90bhp (the older one put out 83bhp) and 113 Nm of torque. It comes with a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT gearbox. Fuel efficiency is a claimed 23.26 Kmpl and 24.12 Kmpl.
The Dzire has been one of India's largest-selling cars since its launch in 2008, selling close to 20 lakh units. Will it continue to do so as a petrol-only model now?
