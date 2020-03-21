Ola & Uber Suspends Ride-Sharing Feature Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber have suspended their respective ‘Shared Ride’ feature in India on its platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. This temporary move can be expected to last till 31 March as all efforts are being employed to stop the spread of the virus which has caused the death of more than 10,000 people globally.

The ‘Ola Share’ option has been taken off the app completely while you will be able to see the “Uber Pool” option but it is marked as “temporarily unavailable.”