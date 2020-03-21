Ola & Uber Suspends Ride-Sharing Feature Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ola has suspended ride-sharing feature on its app.
Ola & Uber Suspends Ride-Sharing Feature Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber have suspended their respective ‘Shared Ride’ feature in India on its platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. This temporary move can be expected to last till 31 March as all efforts are being employed to stop the spread of the virus which has caused the death of more than 10,000 people globally.

The ‘Ola Share’ option has been taken off the app completely while you will be able to see the “Uber Pool” option but it is marked as “temporarily unavailable.”

The Ola Share option is missing from the grid.
(Photo: Ola App Screenshot)
“In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the ‘Ola Share’ category until further notice,”   
Ola
“We are determined to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service across India,”   
Uber 

The ride-sharing feature on these apps allows commuters to share the cab at a lower cost with other passengers who are travelling in the same direction.

The Uber Pool option is temporarily unavailable on the app.
(Photo: Uber app screenshot)

As close proximity to others can be considered a risk the company has taken this step to ensure that social distancing among people continues until the risk of being infected by the virus is no more.

Other ride-hailing options on the Ola app like Micro, Mini, and Prime are still available. The same is the case on the Uber app.

