Ola & Uber Suspends Ride-Sharing Feature Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber have suspended their respective ‘Shared Ride’ feature in India on its platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. This temporary move can be expected to last till 31 March as all efforts are being employed to stop the spread of the virus which has caused the death of more than 10,000 people globally.
The ‘Ola Share’ option has been taken off the app completely while you will be able to see the “Uber Pool” option but it is marked as “temporarily unavailable.”
The ride-sharing feature on these apps allows commuters to share the cab at a lower cost with other passengers who are travelling in the same direction.
As close proximity to others can be considered a risk the company has taken this step to ensure that social distancing among people continues until the risk of being infected by the virus is no more.
Other ride-hailing options on the Ola app like Micro, Mini, and Prime are still available. The same is the case on the Uber app.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
