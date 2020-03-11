Cars You Can’t Buy In India From April 2020

The upcoming Bharat Stage 6 (BS-VI) emission norms has meant that a number of car makers are pulling models off the market as they don’t see them being viable to sell once the new regime comes in.

A number of car makers have discontinued their diesel models completely because the cost of upgrading the existing BS-IV emission-norms compliant cars to BS-VI was just not worth it. Plus, the sticker prices of these cars would have made them far more expensive to buy.

Maruti and Volkswagen, for instance, have completely done away with diesel models altogether, while manufacturers like Tata and Mahindra have removed them from their smaller cars.

Here’s a look at some of the cars that you won’t be able to buy after 1 April 2020.