New Mahindra Thar 2020 is Coming, Here’s What Experts Have to Say
The all-new Mahindra Thar will be launched in India on 2 October.
The Mahindra Thar is all set for a comeback to the Indian market in a modern avatar and petrolheads can’t wait for the 4x4 to be launched.
The modern Thar was unveiled on 15 August and is expected to be launched on 2 October, which is also the 75th anniversary of the company.
Mahindra has revealed some of the key specifications of the SUV and how many variants it will be launched in. The new butch SUV takes a quantum leap over the current model in terms of aesthetics and electronics.
It will compete against the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
The Modern Thar
Many experts and automobile journalists across the country got the opportunity to test drive the new Thar and most reviews have been positive. Before we head to what experts have to say, let’s dive into what the new Mahindra Thar offers.
The all-new Mahindra Thar will be offered in a hard-top and soft-top variant. The overall look of the new Thar is reminiscent of the older variant minus some of the new electronics that have been added.
It gets a wider bumper and wheel arches and LED DRLs have been added to the front with the distinctive grille that has been inspired from the classic Mahindra over the years.
The Thar gets a new modernised cabin with an all-black dash and upholstery made out of better quality materials. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The instrument cluster has been updated with a coloured TFT MID unit.
You also get steering-mounted controls, water-resistant switches, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control and even a tyre pressure monitoring system!
New Engines!
Mahindra has chosen the new Thar to debut its all-new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that’s capable of delivering 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant has also been updated with a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.
Both come mated with a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox. There is also the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic on the 4x4.
In terms of safety features, you get dual front airbags, ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control, built-in roll cage with three-point seatbelt for all passengers, ISOFIX anchors for child seats and more.
It will be offered in two variants: the AX series, which is a more off-road-ready 4x4, and the LX series for the lifestyle users. The automatic variant will be offered in the LX series, which comes bundled with the latest gadgetry.
Here’s What the Reviews Say
“The Thar has matured from a pure, no-frills off-roader to a more complete package designed to double up as an everyday car, without diluting its core appeal. The addition of a petrol automatic will make it attractive to a wider set of customers looking at the new Thar not so much for straying off tarmac, but for making a statement.”Autocar India
“In the past the Thar attracted a small niche, now the target audience can be much larger. It has all the trappings to attract even those not inclined to go off-road, so the cost shouldn’t be a limiting factor.”Overdrive
“The Thar has undoubtedly widened its repertoire, and thus, its appeal. It is by no means the first car for most families. But it could wean its way up to becoming the third car in a household and in some cases even the second.”Zigwheels
