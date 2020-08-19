New Mahindra Thar 2020 is Coming, Here’s What Experts Have to Say 

The Mahindra Thar is all set for a comeback to the Indian market in a modern avatar and petrolheads can’t wait for the 4x4 to be launched.

The modern Thar was unveiled on 15 August and is expected to be launched on 2 October, which is also the 75th anniversary of the company.

Mahindra has revealed some of the key specifications of the SUV and how many variants it will be launched in. The new butch SUV takes a quantum leap over the current model in terms of aesthetics and electronics.

It will compete against the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.