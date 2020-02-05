Auto Expo 2020: Force Motor’s New Gurkha Standard Unveiled

When one thinks of off-road SUVs in India a lot of names pop in the mind and one of those names if the Gurkha by Force Motors. The company showcased the new version of the Gurkha at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida which has been built on a completely new platform as per the company.

The company says the new Force Gurkha now comes with more electronics like a touchscreen and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also adds two airbags for the front passengers to improve safety.