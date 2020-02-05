Auto Expo 2020: Force Motor’s New Gurkha Standard Unveiled
When one thinks of off-road SUVs in India a lot of names pop in the mind and one of those names if the Gurkha by Force Motors. The company showcased the new version of the Gurkha at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida which has been built on a completely new platform as per the company.
The company says the new Force Gurkha now comes with more electronics like a touchscreen and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It also adds two airbags for the front passengers to improve safety.
The butch SUV now receives a BS-VI compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine which is capable of producing 90 hp of power and 218Nm of peak torque. It has a seating capacity of 6 people with 500-litre boot space.
The company says that the SUV will be made available in the India market starting April although it didn’t mention what it would be priced at. What sets the Gurkha apart is the imposing size and fact that it offers a differential lock on the front and the rear axle giving it an upper edge over other 4x4 off-road machines.
It retains its upright retro look, however, there are plenty of cosmetic changes to distinguish it from its predecessor. It also adds a new bumper and a refreshed headlamp cluster to accentuate that modern look of the car.
The package has been bumbled with 16-inch alloy wheels but you can always get a different set of off-road types at your convenience.
One can expect the new Gurkha to be priced somewhere between Rs 15-20 lakh in India.
