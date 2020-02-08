First Look: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2020
Out of nowhere, Maruti Suzuki decided to bring its popular SUV Jimny to the Auto Expo 2020, and it’s fair to say, the crowd was excited to see it over here.
The company said it is showcasing the Jimny to gauge the response of the crowd, without sharing a timeline for its launch, or even talk about the possible variant (three door or five door) which could make its way to the Indian market.
So, for the time being, here’s a closer look at the Jimny SUV, which is a capable 4x4 off-roader from the stable of Maruti Suzuki.
Loading...
The Jimny sells in many parts of the world, but Maruti hasn’t felt the need to launch its three-door SUV in India for some reason. Having said that, it has been rumoured that the company will be looking to make a five-door variant of the Jimny, just so that it can fit into the needs of car buyers in the country.
But what does the Jimny pack under the hood? The SUV gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, as mentioned in the spec sheet, which can put out 100PS of power and 130Nm of torque at 6,000 and 4,000rpm respectively.
The Jimny gets a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission model options, depending on which the buyer would prefer. It has a part-time manual four-wheel-drive system with a low-range gearbox for extreme off-road use as well.
It has a kerb weight of 1070 kg, making it nimble as well as lightweight, which is ideal for off-road driving.
Jimny comes in a few variants but the one displayed by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020 is the Jimny Sierra, which is the top trim option from the company.
In terms of the design, Jimny resembles a small-size SUV with its boxy shape but the muscular look has been the standout part about the car. If it all the Jimny launches in India, it is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.
Will Jimny Come to India?
Since Maruti Suzuki wanted to gauge the consumer response for the Jimny, we decided to capture the crowd that had gathered near the Jimny and it’s safe to say, this SUV will have takers.
Your turn, Maruti.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )